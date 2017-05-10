Top Prosecutor Calls for Mo. Sheriff’s Dismissal

May 10, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: death, fired, inmate, Missouri, sheriff

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri’s top prosecutor says a sheriff participated in a jail altercation in which an inmate died and that he should be fired.

Attorney General Josh Hawley says in a news release that he filed a request in court Tuesday to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position as sheriff of Mississippi County.

Hawley says his office is investigating the inmate’s death Friday. Details haven’t been released.

Hutcheson’s sheriff’s license was suspended last month after his arrest on 18 criminal charges, including three linked to allegations that he handcuffed a 77-year-old woman with such force that she suffered a heart attack.

The sheriff’s department hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

Hutcheson’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says he’s reviewing the request but doesn’t think anything about the sheriff’s conduct would warrant his removal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen