Vinita Terrace Officailly Merges with Vinita Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The City of Vinita Park and the Village of Vinita Terrace are set to officially merge and residents have a celebration planned.
Voters approved this merger back in November but it’s not officially happening until now. This will be the first merger in the history of St. Louis County’s boundary commission.
Vinita Terrace will become the fourth ward of Vinita Park.
A celebration is planned for this morning at 10 a.m. at the Vinita Terrace Village Hall on Page Avenue. Local leaders will be in attendance as this merger impacts more than two thousand residents.