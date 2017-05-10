Vinita Terrace Officailly Merges with Vinita Park

May 10, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Celebration, merger, Vinita Park, Vinita Terrace

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The City of Vinita Park and the Village of Vinita Terrace are set to officially merge and residents have a celebration planned.

Voters approved this merger back in November but it’s not officially happening until now. This will be the first merger in the history of St. Louis County’s boundary commission.

Vinita Terrace will become the fourth ward of Vinita Park.

A celebration is planned for this morning at 10 a.m. at the Vinita Terrace Village Hall on Page Avenue. Local leaders will be in attendance as this merger impacts more than two thousand residents.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen