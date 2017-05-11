Beware: ‘Avocado Hand’ Kitchen Injuries On The Rise

It’s no secret that millennials love avocados, but maybe how to cut one without slicing your hand open is.

The popularity of the superfood isn’t the only thing that’s rising — so are trips to the emergency room.

The UK’s The Times reports that surgeons are seeing a growing number of patients end up in the ER with “avocado hand” — injuries from failed attempts to cut the fruit.

Avocados’ tough outer skin and inner pit make the fruit tricky to cut open.

It's wrong that I'm frightened of an avocado #avocadohand pic.twitter.com/VYNNurL5KK — Reena Saini (@Reenasainirs) May 11, 2017

Because many cases involve serious nerve and tendon injuries, “the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons is calling for safety labels on the fruit to staunch the flow of injured patients to hospitals.”

#avocadoinjury #ouch #eathealthytheysaid A post shared by Steph Ann (@sproffitt13) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

The association’s Simon Eccles said he sees about four patients a week suffering from the condition.

Feeling a little less lonely in the world knowing that #avocadoinjury is a real hashtag…. I've found my people! 🔪 — Grace Dafoe (@gracedafoe) February 10, 2016

Here’s how to properly cut an avocado:

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook