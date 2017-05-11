Blues for Kids Gives Back to Flood Victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The “Blues For Kids” Foundation of current and former St. Louis Blues players is helping the American Red Cross with flood relief efforts in the region.

Forward Paul Stastny, a St. Louis native, met with Red Cross volunteers at a check presentation Wednesday afternoon.

“Giving back in any way, I think is the most satisfying feeling and that’s the way I was raised, that’s the way a lot of us were raised. We’re fortunate being in these positions and if we can help others in any way, I think, we want to,” he says.

Retired player Cam Janssen, a Eureka native, says every little bit helps.

“They need gift certificates to Home Depot, they need to go do this, they need to fix their carpets because their basement flooded, or their sewage backed up,” he says.

Blues President Chris Zimmerman had a message for the community.

“Whether you’re someone who’s suffering from the challenges of your home or your businesses, or it’s the people here that are helping lift those people up, we feel very fortunate to be a small part of helping people make this thing come together,” he says.

The “Blues For Kids” fund is donating $50,000.

