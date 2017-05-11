County Police Think Same Man Robbed 2 Businesses at Gunpoint

May 11, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: armed robbery, South County, St. Louis County Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – St. Louis County police think the same man may be responsible for two armed robberies at South County businesses.

Both robberies happened Thursday.

suspect photo 1 County Police Think Same Man Robbed 2 Businesses at Gunpoint

(St. Louis County Police Department)

The first was at the Circle K convenience store on Union Road, shortly after 3 a.m.

The second happened about 3 miles away at In-N-Out Liquor on South Broadway around 11 a.m.

The suspect displayed a gun and took off with cash in both instances.

At this time, it is believed the same suspect is responsible for both incidents. He possibly fled the scenes on a black motorized scooter.

County police officer Benjamin Granda says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

