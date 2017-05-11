External Review of Police Chase That Ended in Fatal Crash Requested

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An external review of a police chase that ended in a crash, causing the death of a 9-year-old boy, has been requested by the Normandy police chief.
Frank Maninni says he believes the officer acted within department policy, but just wants the review to be sure.
Caleb Lee was returning from a trip to Disney World with his family when a speeding car plowed into their family vehicle at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The two male suspects remain in custody at the St. Louis County Family Courts.