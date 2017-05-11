IDOT Reopens U.S. 67 in Alton After Flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – IDOT is having a good week of re-opening roads that were closed due to flooding.

IDOT District Engineer Joe Monroe says it was a big relief to fully re-open U.S. 67 at Alton on Wednesday.

“Even with one lane open in each direction, it was backed up from the entrance to the bridge in Alton all the way to the Argosy Casino in the morning,” Monroe says.

IDOT did see something new this time when inspecting a formerly flooded-out road to re-open it – a significant amount of wave erosion on Old 50 in Clinton County.

Repairs will be made once flood waters go down further, but no pavement was damaged there. Monroe says there are some small spots of concern along the River Road and by the flour mill in Alton.

Route 100 re-opened at Grafton on Thursday.

He says only a few roads in his district remain flooded, and most of those are in the Chester area.

