Illinois Considers Medical Marijuana to Treat Opioid Addiction

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois state lawmakers are hearing about the benefits of medical marijuana in battling opiate addiction.
A senate committee listened to testimony from several people including Yajaira Santiago of Oak Park. After a bad car accident, she became severely addicted to painkillers but was able to use medical cannabis to get off the drugs.
“This was and remains my lifeline. While I am still suffering with PTSD, Fibromyalgia, multiple herniated disks in my cervical spine and in my lumbar and I no longer rely on opioids to relieve my pain,” she says.
Committee members say they want to get the discussion started about using marijuana to curb the growing opiate epidemic.