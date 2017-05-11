Larry Rice Gives Out Metrolink Tickets to Homeless

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A minister to the homeless plans to give out some 600 free passes good for Metrolink to the homeless in downtown today. The Reverend Larry Rice says some might use the tickets just to have a place to sleep.

“Individuals need a place, I do know of some cases where people have actually gotten some Metrolink tickets because they didn’t have a place to go, they’d be riding up and down the railing just to be able to have a place to sleep at night, and it’s sad that it’s come down to that in the city of St. Louis, but these are desperate people and they’re just trying to survive,” he says.

Rice says the tickets cost about $3 thousand a month, paid for through donations. He’ll give them out at a news conference outside city hall, calling on the city to do more to help the homeless.

Rice was asked if Metrolink passengers on their way to work might feel uncomfortable with the arrangement.

“I think all of us have to rise above our prejudices,” he says. “Some of us may feel more uneasy riding next to the guy with the three piece suit that looks like he has an attitude and he has a lot of money, than someone who’s really in need, really down and out, who really needs help. I think all of us need to recognize that these are fellow human beings.”

