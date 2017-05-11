Rice: ‘There Could Be More Homeless On The Streets’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The City of St. Louis is scheduled to close two temporary shelters for the homeless later this month – but it’s not clear yet where people will sleep.

Reverend Larry Rice is warning there could be more homeless on the streets. Rice gave out 600 passes good for Metrolink to the homeless outside City Hall.

“Lots of men are going to be out on these streets, because they’re cutting down the extension center that they set up after they shut our place down,” Rice says. “They’re not even telling the judge where that’s going to be open at.”

Rice adds that the homeless often wonder through the night or get on the Metrolink in order to find somewhere to nap – without being harassed by police.

Reverend Larry Rice also protested outside City Hall, calling on the city to turn over some properties seized for back taxes so the homeless could live in them.

The city’s Homeless Services Director Eddie Roth says there will be new shelters opening to give the homeless a place to sleep. Roth says there won’t be a gap in bed space.

Where those new homeless shelters will be has not yet been announced.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook