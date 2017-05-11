Royals Promote Seth Maness to Big Leagues

May 11, 2017 10:29 PM
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have promoted Seth Maness from Triple-A Omaha, less than nine months after the right-hander had ligament surgery on his pitching elbow.

Maness had what is called “primary repair” surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament Aug. 18 and signed a minor league deal with the Royals on Feb. 13. In four seasons with St. Louis, Maness went 17-10 with a 3.19 ERA in 244 relief appearances.

Kansas City selected the contracts of Maness and right-hander Al Alburquerque from Omaha on Wednesday, and optioned Jake Junis, who got the win in the Royals’ 12-inning victory Tuesday, to the Pacific Coast League club.

Infielder Christian Colon and first baseman-outfielder Peter O’Brien were designated for assignment.

