Mulitple Children Injured as School Bus Crashes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A school bus ran off the highway and into the embankment at Interstate 44 and Lindberg around 8 a.m. this morning.

The bus was coming from the city to Hanna Woods Elementary School in the Parkway School District.

All of the children have been taken to a St. Louis Children’s hospital for evaluations, along with the bus driver who was taken to a different hospital, but no serious injuries were reported. Witnesses report an erratic driver swerved towards the bus, which went off the road trying to avoid an accident.

One child was ejected from the bus and the bus driver was trapped inside for several minutes, but both are in stable condition.

View of the school bus through a fence and some trees. Went off 44@Lindbergh, down embankment, 13 students to Children's Hospital @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/WZLhzieYC6 — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) May 11, 2017

Several bystanders stopped to help the children, comforting them until first responders arrived.

