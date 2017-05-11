Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute in St. Louis This Weekend

This morning KMOX’s Charlie Brennan interviewed Elton Juan, a.k.a. John Gore from the Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute Band that will be performing at the Westport Playhouse this weekend.
Dogs of Society puts on an energetic rock show perfect for all ages and events. Led by John Gore’s “spot-on” vocals, The Dogs deliver a rockin’ musical experience more faithful to the spirit of the classic Elton John recordings, rather than a flamboyant imitation.
Inspired by Elton John from the earliest years, John Gore knew piano was the instrument for him. Elton’s soaring melodies and trippy lyrics led John to form Dogs of Society in 2012.
The band recently played to a standing-room only crowd at the Grand Opening Party for Cardinal great Jim Edmonds’ The Precinct Sports Bar & Grill. And the 300+ sellout crowd at The Wildey Theatre was on their feet from the opening notes of “The Bitch is Back” to the raucous closer “Funeral for a Friend/Loves Lies Bleeding” 2½ hours later.
Dogs of Society will be performing at the Westport Playhouse from 7:30pm-10pm Friday, May 12th. Purchase tickets here!