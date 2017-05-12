Candy Companies Promise to Reduce Calories

May 12, 2017 8:07 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some popular candy companies are agreeing to reduce their respective calorie counts.

Some major chocolate and candy companies have joined together in a pledge to reduce calories in the products they sell in the U.S. Mars, Nestle, Wrigley and Lindt say they’re committed to reducing calories in at least half of their individually wrapped items to no more than 200 calories. That could effect some popular candies ranging from M&Ms to Butterfinger bars.

Nestle says it has developed technology that should allow them to reduce sugar content by up to 40 percent without effecting taste. Customers of course will be ultimate judges.

