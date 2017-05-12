Disgusting or Remarkable? Chef Makes Sushi Rolls Look Like Shoes

Italian sushi chef Yjia Hu is doing something very dangerous – he is mixing business with pleasure.

If you are not a fan of sushi, or basketball, then his Instagram page won’t interest you very much. But if you enjoy either one, then prepare to be amazed.

He makes the bite-sized shoes look just like the original shoes that are endorsed by starts like Kyrie Irving and Lebron James. He really seems like more of an artist than chef.

He’s made some of the most popular NBA sneakers out of sushi:

And he’s done some other, more casual shoes:

And just to prove that they are edible:

If you really like his work, you can buy your own poster of his art:

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook