Deadline Approaching to Solve Senate Gridlocks

May 12, 2017 7:46 AM
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) – Missouri’s legislature enters its final day of this year’s session today with a pile of unresolved issues.

Top unresolved issues for the final hours include establishing a state-wide database of opioid prescriptions, business back limits on consumer class action law suits, state funding for private schools and the big one, imposing limits on lobbyist gifts to state officials.

It’s been a leadership challenge in the senate that’s helped stalL the legislature, and the governor’s partially to blame for founding a secretly-funded organization that’s attacked a senior senator. That helped put Eric Grietens’ call for ethics laws into legislative limbo.

6 p.m. tonight is the deadline for the legislature to work out these gridlocks.

