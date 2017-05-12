IDOT Adds Yellow Frames to Traffic Lights

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – They’re popping up like dandelions across the Metro-East, yellow-colored frames on traffic lights above intersections.

Illinois Department of Transportation engineer Joe Monroe says federal safety money is being spent to outfit the lights with reflective sheeting, in hopes of cutting down on traffic crashes and red light running by increasing visibility, “You should be able to see that signal is there from farther away, so you have a longer time to make good decisions as you approach.”

Monroe says IDOT got the idea from another state and has begun rolling out the safety feature here, after testing it in Springfield, “During the daytime you’ll have contrast of the dark sunshade against the yellow background. Then at night, it should have reflectivity of the headlights.”

Some of the frames are already in place can be found at two intersections on Route 111 in Pontoon Beach.