Last Day for Ameren Accelerator Submissions

May 12, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: accelerator, Ameren, business, deadline, innovation, program, submissions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis startup incubator is putting out one final call for applicants in advance of Friday’s deadline.

The Ameren Accelerator is looking for energy tech startups who want $100 thousand and office space for a 12 week program to help them grow their businesses. Brian Dixon is Chief Operating Officer of Capital Innovators, one of the accelerator’s partners.

“We’re going to invest in these companies, and we’re going to run them through a 12 week accelerator program to help them scale the growth of their business and find the new innovations in the energy space for the future,” he says.

More information is available at amerenaccelerator.com.

