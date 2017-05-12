Missouri Highway Patrol Looks for Cause of School Bus Crash

May 12, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Cpl. Justin Wheatley, Missouri Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol, school bus crash, St. Louis County Prosecutor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate Thursday morning’s school bus crash on Interstate 44 near Lindbergh that injured 13 students and a driver.

Cpl. Justin Wheatley says the preliminary findings point to the driver of a passenger vehicle trying to make a pass, bouncing off a concrete median, and striking the school bus.

Wheatley says they’re also looking at eyewitness accounts of the driver going too fast. Media reports indicated the driver was late for work and may have been driving too fast.

Possible charges of careless and imprudent driving or speeding could be considered when the case is handed over to the St. Louis County prosecutor.

