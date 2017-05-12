Missouri Senators Advance Repeal of St. Louis Minimum Wage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Senate advanced legislation Friday that could take away a recent pay raise for thousands of minimum wage workers in St. Louis, then abruptly quit work ahead of the mandatory end of its session.

Republican senators shut down Democratic supporters of the pay raise and forced a vote on a bill intended to repeal the city’s $10 an hour minimum wage that took effect just one week ago. But the bill needs a final House vote before a 6 p.m. constitutional deadline to finish passing legislation.

If the House also passes the bill, it would go to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

The legislation bars local governments from adopting minimum wages higher than the state’s rate, which currently stands at $7.70 an hour, and specifically nullifies all local wage ordinances already in effect. The St. Louis rate was scheduled to rise again to $11 an hour in January under a city ordinance that recently was upheld by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Republican lawmakers contend there should be a consistent minimum wage across the state, and that increasing pay could lead businesses to lay off employees or close.

Democrats have defended the wage increase, saying it should be up to the city to decide and arguing that the state’s minimum wage is too low to make a living.

The National Employment Law Project, a New York-based nonprofit which advocates for higher minimum wages, has estimated that at least 35,000 St. Louis workers are benefiting from the wage increase. The Employment Policies Institute, a Washington-based nonprofit that advocates against higher minimum wages, puts that estimate at more than 25,000 but figures about 1,000 of those workers would lose their jobs as businesses decide they can’t afford to pay them more.

The Missouri House had passed legislation attempting to block the St. Louis minimum wage hike shortly after the Supreme Court’s Feb. 28 ruling. But because the Senate made changes, it must go back to the House.

The minimum wage legislation created an acrimonious atmosphere in the Senate, as Democrats repeatedly tried to delay a vote with motions to adjourn the session. Republicans rebuffed those, then agreed to quit after passing the bill.

The Legislature often saves some of its biggest issues until its final day, creating a frenzied pace as dozens of bills are rapidly passed or die. Among the casualties was a bill limiting lobbyist gifts to elected officials, which stalled in the Senate.

Another doomed bill would have created a database allowing doctors and pharmacists to track patients’ prescriptions. Missouri is the only state without a monitoring program, which is aimed at curbing opioid and other prescription drug abuse. Legislators have tried and failed to implement a database for years.

One notable bill winning approval Friday would create a “Blue Alert” system to distribute public notices when suspects who harm police are on the run. Another provision in that same bill would ramp up penalties for involuntary manslaughter, stalking, property damage and trespassing if the victim was intentionally targeted as a police officer or for being related to a law enforcement officer.

Passage of the police legislation marked a victory for Greitens, who had called for the provisions before taking office in January.

That legislation also would create a crime of illegal re-entry if deported immigrants who come back commit assaults or dangerous felonies. And the bill would strengthen protections against releasing the addresses of participants in the Safe at Home program, designed to shield victims of abuse.

The House and Senate both moved fairly briskly Friday until the House defeated a bill that would have provided buyouts for St. Louis area homeowners living near the Bridgeton Landfill and adjacent West Lake Landfill, where Cold War-era nuclear waste was buried in the 1970s. The proposal was a priority of University City Democrat Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, who launched a filibuster against other legislation in response to her bill’s failure.

Among the languishing items were rival proposals to fund personal care services for low-income seniors and the disabled.

Lawmakers have been fighting for most of the roughly five-month-long session over money to pay for Medicaid-funded in-home care and nursing services. The 2018 budget plan passed earlier this month by lawmakers would cut care for about 8,300 peoples, unless the House and Senate agree on where to find more money.

The House has refused to consider a Senate plan that would authorize the state administration commissioner to take $35.4 million from various dedicated funds in order to maintain the current level of personal care services.

Instead, the House passed a proposal that would need state tax revenues to exceed projections by at least 3.44 percent to avoid the cuts. But the Senate has refused to consider that plan.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook