Prop P Allows for Florissant Police Raises

FLORISSANT, MO. (KMOX) – Police officers in Florissant will be getting a raise starting later this year.
The city council unanimously passed an ordinance increasing pay for members of the Florissant police department, with each uniformed employee eligible to move to the next step in their respective pay grade on the graduation of their hiring.
They must also complete a positive evaluation.
The police raises come courtesy of last month’s passage of Prop P, a measure to fund public safety throughout St. Louis County that passed with a 63 percent majority.