Prop P Allows for Florissant Police Raises

May 12, 2017 7:26 AM
Filed Under: Florissant Police, police, Prop P, raise

FLORISSANT, MO. (KMOX) – Police officers in Florissant will be getting a raise starting later this year.

The city council unanimously passed an ordinance increasing pay for members of the Florissant police department, with each uniformed employee eligible to move to the next step in their respective pay grade on the graduation of their hiring.

They must also complete a positive evaluation.

The police raises come courtesy of last month’s passage of Prop P, a measure to fund public safety throughout St. Louis County that passed with a 63 percent majority.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen