Scottrade Center, Bridgeton Subdivision Buyout Bills Get the Ax

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Among the bills dying on the final day of the Missouri legislative session is one that would help fund renovations to Scottrade Center.

St. Louis Blues President Chris Zimmerman calls it disappointing, but tells KMOX the team will be back in Jefferson City next year.

“I believe we will find a path with our partners in the state recognizing both the importance of the work, the importance of the building, and the financial return to the taxpayers,” he says.

The city’s aid to the building will pay for renovations being planned for this summer.

Zimmerman says the state money is earmarked for escalator, elevator and security improvements planned for next summer.

The team was asking the state for 4 to 6 million dollars a year.

Bridgeton

A measure to allow some residents in Bridgeton’s Spanish Lake subdivision to sell their radioactive-contaminated homes to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has failed in the House.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the measure failed 65 to 79, with 12 members voting present.

A Senate-passed version provided $3 million for the program, $1 million was eventually budgeted, but lawmakers couldn’t agree on where that $1 million would come from.

Opponents said it’s not the state legislature’s place to decide who’s eligible for a buyout — proponents say people have been getting sick for years with no help from the federal government.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook