Soccer Park Flood Recovery Making Progress

FENTON, MO (KMOX)-For the second time in 17 months, flood recovery efforts are underway at the home of St. Louis FC and Scott Gallagher, World Wide Technology Soccer Park.

“We’re way ahead of last time,” says President Patrick Barry. “We’re in a race to try and beat our June 2nd home game for St. Louis FC.”

Barry says the recovery is going more quickly this time because instead of the 22 inches of water that were in the clubhouse in December of 2015, they got 10 to 12 inches. He says they also had more warning ahead of time, so they could prepare. “It allowed us to get all of our contents out of the building and prepare the fields and the complex much, much better. That’s going to allow us to save a lot of time, and also some money, but mostly time as far as how quickly we can get up and running.”

In the week or so since the floodwaters receded, Barry says the park is already being rebuilt. “All the drywall been’s torn out. The place has been cleaned. Now, we’re going back and rebuilding both inside the building and the fields.”

Barry says one of the artificial turf fields needs to be replaced while the other three just need to be thoroughly cleaned. He believes the two grass fields will recover. “The water wasn’t on them that long but you just don’t know what the river’s going to leave in the soil and on the grass so we’ll have to give it a few weeks and hopefully they’ll bounce right back.”

While Barry calls the flooding unfortunate, but says it is a business and not people’s homes. “We can put it back together. We all get to go home at night. For those who had their homes wrecked our hearts go out to them.”