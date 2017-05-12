Pham Takes Advantage of New Opportunity in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Tommy Pham understands this is a results-based business.

“You go zero for three with three line outs, you went oh for three,” Pham says. “You go three for three with three broken-bat hits, you’re three for three, that’s all that matters.

“Nobody cares about you working through something, all they care about is results.”

Pham is starting in left field and batting second in the Cardinals first game back in St. Louis, after a historic 6-0 road trip.

In his six games back with the St. Louis Cardinals this season, Pham is hitting .417 with three home runs and a 1.434 OPS. On the very first pitch he saw last Friday, playing in place of the injured Stephen Piscotty, he hit a double to center. Which is exactly what he wanted to do.

He says his main focus in AAA Memphis this year was to hit balls to left center, center and right center.

“A lot of my spray chart was mostly to the right side, and I said I wanted to be back towards the middle,” Pham says. “As an outfielder I know it’s hard to position a guy like that.”

On Sunday in Atlanta, Pham hit two homers, including a two-run drive in the 14th inning, to complete a four-run comeback victory and sweep the Braves.

“I was pumped,” Pham said. “I was telling everybody in the dugout, ‘Let’s go!’ I was joking around — ‘We don’t get paid for overtime.’ When Peterson made that error, it was our chance, and coincidentally I was the guy up with the opportunity. To come through and get it over with was huge.”

Piscotty gave an update to media on Friday, he said he is “right on schedule” as recovery on his hamstring continues. He was put on the 10-day disabled list after hurting his leg in last Thursday’s game at Busch Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers.

KMOX’s Chris Hrabe and Ben Boyd contributed to this article.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook