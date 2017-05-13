Suspect Arrested in South St. Louis County Business Robbery

Greg Branson May 13, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: robbery

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) – Charges are filed against a suspect in one of two south St. Louis County business robberies. County Police say Antonio Banks of St. Louis is being held on a 50 thousand dollar cash-only bond for Thursday’s holdup at the In and Out Liquor Store at 9400 South Broadway.
Police say Banks also is suspected of Thursday’s robbery at the Circle K on Union Road. No charges have been filed in that case.

