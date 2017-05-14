Man, 34, Shot Dead In Alton Early Sunday

ALTON, Ill. (KMOX) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the shooting death of an Alton Illinois man early Sunday.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Union Street around 4:15 am Sunday found a man lying in the road, dead from a gunshot wound.
He was subsequently identified as 34-year-old Derrance G. Taylor of the 1000 block of Diamond Street in Alton.
Nearly 30 Major Case Squad detectives have been activated to investigate the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or the Major Case Squad at (618) 463-3505, ext. 645.
If someone is interested in a reward or they would like to remain anonymous, they can contact the St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 1 (866) 371-TIPS (8477).