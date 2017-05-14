Officer Snyder’s Name Added to National Wall

WASHINGTON (KMOX/AP) – The name of fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder has been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on the National Mall in Washington.
Snyder died last October when he was shot in Green Park in south St. Louis County. He been with the St. Louis County Police Department for four years.
Snyder was one of 143 officers who died last year. They were remembered at a Saturday vigil at the memorial.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was among those attending. Sessions said their sacrifice serves a larger purpose.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)