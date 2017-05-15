Air Force General Speaks at Webster University Graduation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The second-highest-ranking member of the U-S military came to St. Louis over the weekend to salute the graduates of Webster University.
Air Force General Paul Selva, vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, put a spin on an old Winston Churchill message.
“I am supremely confident that when history taps each of you on the shoulder, and asks you to do that thing that’s uniquely suited to you, that because of the journey you’ve been on here at Webster, you will be prepared, you will be qualified, and you will be ready,” he says.
Webster University had 6,085 students eligible to receive diplomas at commencement.