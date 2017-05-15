AUDIO: Mozeliak on Peralta’s Future: “I Just Don’t Know”

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak joined KMOX’s Mike Kelly on Sports on a Sunday, yesterday.

Kelly asked Mozeliak about Jhonny Peralta’s future, as he made a start with the AAA Memphis Redbirds on Mother’s Day. He went 1-3 at the plate with a walk. In three games prior to Sunday, at advanced single-A, Peralta had two hits in eight at bats with four strikeouts.

Here is the full interview with Mozeliak:



Mozeliak said it’s hard to say Peralta’s going to get everyday at-bats when he returns to the majors which is why getting him out on additional rehab is so critical because he has to get his timing right.

“By the time he returns to the club, there is no guarantee he’s going to get starts so want to try to get him as many at-bats as we can in this week, and hopefully he can make the most of that,” Mozeliak said.

“In terms of what is the future, I just don’t know,” Mozeliak continued. “While Jedd (Gyorko) stays hot, it’s hard to imagine us moving him off (third base) at this point.”

Mozeliak said he wants Peralta to take ground balls at both shortstop and thirdbase because Aledmys “Diaz has been on a hot streak, cold streak, hot streak” and Gyorko has been playing so well.