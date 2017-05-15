Edward Jones Takes on the Big City

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – ‘Edward Jones’ conjures up images of a friendly financial adviser in a shopping center or corner store in the suburbs or a small town. But now the Des Peres based brokerage powerhouse wants to get in on the big-city action.
Edward Jones general partner for branch development Katherine Mauzy says they’re following young people.
“You know these millennials really could be clients and future clients of our firm, so we want to be where they are, and that’s a big part of our move,” she says.
That includes an unusual business move for Edward Jones, recruiting experienced advisers from other big financial firms, including some cross-town St. Louis rivals like Stifel, Scottrade, and Wells Fargo. Typically Jones hires career changers and trains them from scratch.
“Yes, we have brought some people over recently, but I think we have a big opportunity to bring more over in the St. Louis market,” Mauzy says.
Some of the cities where you might see more Edward Jones corner offices include Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta.