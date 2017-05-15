Edwardsville Landmark Comes Down for Renovations

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – A plane that’s become a landmark in Edwardsville will be touching the ground for the first time in 26 years this morning for renovations.

The Navy A7E Corsair that sits atop pylons in Township Park will be lowered at 7 o’clock, so it can get new paint and decals. Township Supervisor Frank Miles says they’ll also be upgrading the plaza under the plane.

“It will have a new flag pole, we’re going to light the plane at night, we’ll also be lighting the plaza and it will be an appropriate recognition of the service that that plane provided to our country,” he says.

The Tennessee-based Flight Deck Veterans Group will be renovating the plane using new technology that the Naval Aviation Museum hopes to use on other aircraft around the country. The Corsair should be back on the pylons in three to four weeks.

