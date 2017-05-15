High Hopes at Boeing in St. Louis: Pair of Trainer Jets Unveiled

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Boeing on Monday unveiled a pair of fighter jet trainers it hopes will win a big contract with the Air Force.
Shelly Lavender, president of Boeing’s mililtary aircraft division, thinks her T-X trainer jet can win a big Air Force competition over rivals Lockeed Martin and Leonardo Aircraft.
“When we win the T-X program, we will embark on a journey supporting our national defense, our community, and Missouri workers for the next 50 or more years,” she says.
Boeing is competing with the two other aircraft makers to win a $16 billion contract.
If it does win, Boeing would make about 350 of the new planes here, with an impact on 1,800 jobs in the region.
A decision is expected later this year.