Loop Trolley Security Measures Still Not Determined

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Loop Trolley is two to three months away from launching, but major questions are still unanswered.

For example: who’s patrolling the trolley cars? Executive Director Kevin Barbeau says it’s a work in progress.

“Our goal is to deploy some form, maybe not at all times, but certainly going through the lead up and opening, it will be a free flowing process as far as we determine what that security plan is finally going to look like,” he says.

Barbeau couldn’t say whether that security team would be hired privately, whether they’d be off duty police officers, or what powers trolley security will have to write tickets, make arrests, or where they can can operate.

“We’re looking at what Bi-State already utilizes, and then talking to people over there about their plans and processes for sure. We’re also talking with the police departments of both University City and the City of St. Louis,” he says.

But Barbeau can say the cars will be outfitted with interior and exterior cameras.

“On the vehicles we do have interior and exterior cameras that are recording at all times, so that will be one measure by which we can provide security and review security,” he says.

