Missouri Democrats Speak Out On The Firing of FBI Director

May 15, 2017 7:19 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The White House has yet to name a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey, while some Missouri Democrats are weighing in on the whole episode.

Senator Claire McCaskill stops short of saying President Trump fired the FBI director last week to take some heat off himself, as the FBI investigates Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 election.

During an event at Boeing, McCaskill was careful to stick to the known facts about the Comey firing.

“If we begin to let politics seep its way into law enforcement at the highest levels in this country, then that is really a bad signal to the rest of the world,” McCaskill says.

Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay says Comey’s firing could be construed as obstruction of justice. Both Clay and McCaskill say the next FBI director needs to be apolitical.

“He admitted himself. He asked Comey was he under investigation several times,” Clay says. “Apparently, Comey didn’t really answer the question.”

