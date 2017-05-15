‘Missouri Missing’ Holds 10th Annual Awareness Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Right now, there are one thousand or more Missouri residents who are unidentified crime victims or just plain missing.

Maureen Reintjes with the group “Missouri Missing” says the families of those missing or dead suffer each and every day.

She says that includes group founder Marianne Asher-Chapman.

“Her daughter Angie has been missing from Ivy Bend, Missouri and although her husband was charged with her murder, he only spent four years in jail and her body has never been found,” Reintjes says.

The group will host its 10th annual Missing and Unidentified Awareness Day in Jefferson City on Saturday June 10th, giving the families of those who’ve gone missing in the past year time to plan on attending.

“We have to, that’s the only thing that answers, that keeps hope alive for these families, that through events like these answers may come in,” she says.

One of the speakers will be Regina Sykes, mother of Monica Sykes, whose body was recently found after she disappeared last year and whose boyfriend now faces charges.

Go to MissouriMissing.org for more information.

