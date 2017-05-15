Nation Wide Tech Support Scam Hits 60 People in Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILL. (KMOX) – Nearly 60 people in southern Illinois, including several across Madison and St. Clair counties, fell victim to what’s being called a “tech support scam.”

Federal prosecutors say seven Florida men have been arrested in the case, and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The men, working for a Boynton Beach Florida company called “Client Care Experts,” would be on the other end of a 1-800 number people across the country would call after their home computers were allegedly frozen by a pop-up advertisement.

They charged $250 for a computer tune-up and $400 for unnecessary anti-virus software.

Prosecutors say the company bilked more than 40 thousand people out of $250 million from late 2013 to the summer of 2016.

Two defendants have pleaded guilty and the other five not-guilty.

