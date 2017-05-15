New Additions and Removals Proposed for Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A big push to get rid of the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park is taking shape this week.

The 32-foot tall granite monument to the soldiers and sailors who fought for the South has a new enemy. Alderwoman Sharon Tyus is filing a board bill this week to take it down.

“They lost a war. They tried to succeed from the United States of America. Why would we be honoring someone that tried to tear up our country?” she says.

Backers want the bill to change the name of that street, Confederate Way, to Scott Joplin Street, in honor of the ragtime composer who was ostracized from the Worlds Fair and not allowed to play his progressive music on the fairgrounds.

And that’s not the only change coming to Forest Park. Alderman Joe Vacarro says he’s filing a bill this week to bring a basketball court to Forest Park.

“It seems to me that we need to start providing activities for youth for the evenings. There is not one (court) in Forest Park, in the whole park,” he says.

Vacarro says he got the idea from former Alderman Antonio French, who filed a similar bill last year. Vacarro says he realizes aldermen north and south have opposed basketball courts in parks because they can become a hang out.

“And the language gets really foul, but there has to be places in the park that you can put these, that even if the language gets a little salty, it won’t effect other park-goers, like the kids,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook