VIDEO: Cards Prospect Steals Home on Throw Back to the Pitcher

It happened in seconds, but was maybe the most exciting play on Mother’s Day.
Springfield Cardinals outfielder Adolis Garcia stole home in the top of the eighth inning, to tie the score at 7-7 against the Arkansas Travelers, Sunday.
Garcia was signed by the Cardinals in February, after the Cuban-born player was officially designated as a Major League Baseball free agent in December.
The 24-year-old wasn’t expected to battle with Tommy Pham and Jose Martinez for the last big-league outfield spot out of spring training, but could be a solid outfield piece of the future in St. Louis.