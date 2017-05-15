VIDEO: Cards Prospect Steals Home on Throw Back to the Pitcher

Sam Masterson (@sammasterson22) May 15, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: catcher, Cuban, home plate, Jose Adolis Garcia, outfielder, Pitcher, prospect, Springfield, St. Louis Cardinals, steal, stole

It happened in seconds, but was maybe the most exciting play on Mother’s Day.

Springfield Cardinals outfielder Adolis Garcia stole home in the top of the eighth inning, to tie the score at 7-7 against the Arkansas Travelers, Sunday.

Garcia was signed by the Cardinals in February, after the Cuban-born player was officially designated as a Major League Baseball free agent in December.

The 24-year-old wasn’t expected to battle with Tommy Pham and Jose Martinez for the last big-league outfield spot out of spring training, but could be a solid outfield piece of the future in St. Louis.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen