12-Year-Old Drowns at Fairview Heights Hotel Pool

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOX) – A 12-year-old boy drowned in a Fairview Heights hotel swimming pool Tuesday morning.
The boy, from Florida, was at the Drury Inn pool with his older sister and toddler brother when he tried to see how long he could hold his breath under water, according to a news release from Fairview Heights police.
As the sister watched the toddler, the 12-year-old remained under water for a couple of minutes until his family was able to pull him out.
His father and responding officers administered CPR until EMS took over. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The family described the 12-year-old as a good swimmer.
“Although police suspect the incident to be nothing more than a tragedy, it remains under investigation with an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday,” the news release says.