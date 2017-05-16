Ameren Volunteers Replace Residential Bulbs in Neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police departments have said it often – keeping porch lights on can deter criminals.
Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert, firefighters, police officers, and over a dozen Ameren Illinois employees participated in “Brighten the Block” on Tuesday.
They spent time Tuesday replacing porch bulbs for 150 customers in the Franklin Neighborhood with much brighter LED bulbs.
“We’re helping customers to save money by using more energy efficient technology – the LED bulbs of course,” Paula Nixon of Ameren says. “And we’re helping to brighten the block for safety reasons.”
Nixon says the LED bulbs will last 10 times longer than regular bulbs. Eckert chose the neighborhood, which has been the target of a previous beautification campaign.
Ameren also conducted a “Brighten the Block” campaign in Alton last month after a power outage – which revealed an area near State and 9th Street in Alton wasn’t very well lit, even after the power came back on.