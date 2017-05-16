Cardinals Break Ballpark Attendance Records Over the Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Calling it a “perfect storm” of elements, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that new attendance records were set on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cards vice-president of ticket sales, Joe Strohm, says the near-perfect May weather and having the Cubs in town brought out 47,882 fans on Saturday, a new record that they then broke the very next day by packing an extra 43 fans in on top of that.

“People have asked ‘how does that happen?’ when you would think probably the record breaking crowd would be opening day or in the post season, and really the difference between the two is on opening day we may have had a few more complimentary tickets given out on those particular days,” he says.

Also, suite holders were allowed to buy extra tickets for Cubs weekend, boosting the final numbers. They also count the 550-plus seats that make up the ATT Rooftop and Budweiser Brewhouse across the street at Ballpark Village.

Strohm says the team’s improved play lately had a lot to do with it, but this weekend’s opponent actually had more. People were ready to come out and see the defending world champs, even if that team was wearing Cubs blue instead of Cardinals red. He pointed out that, strangely, there was no weekend home series against the Cubs in 2016 for the first time in team history.

