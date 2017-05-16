Country Artist Eric Church Picks Rosati-Kain Chorus To Perform On Stage With Him

“A chance of a lifetime” is how Rosati-Kain director Sarah Hardy described the experience of having her chorus perform with country superstar Eric Church on Saturday night at the Scottrade Center.

Hardy said she received an email from Eric Church’s main office in Nashville last week stating that the chorus the band lined up had dropped out and asked Rosati-Kain to fill its spot.

“They had an opportunity for 24 of my students to go sing backup for the opening number of his concert.” The chorus arrived at the Scottrade Center around 4 p.m. that afternoon and performed a sound check with a backup singer from the band and then the full band. “We actually didn’t sing with Eric until the concert.”

Hardy said the chorus mainly focuses on smaller performances. They performed a show with the Boston Camerata at the Cathedral Basilica in January. “But there’s nothing like singing for 20,000 people.”

Hardy was a guest on the Mark Reardon Show.