Ill. Imposes Fines on Closed Fundraising Account

May 16, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: account, Auditor General Frank Mautino, campaign, fines, Fundraising, Illinois State Board of Elections

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – The Illinois State Board of Elections has imposed a $5,000 fine on a defunct campaign fundraising account linked to Auditor General Frank Mautino.

The board voted 6-2 to fine the committee for refusing to turn over records involving the long-time House Democrat appointed auditor in October 2015.

The board sought documents explaining more than $400,000 in expenses to a Spring Valley gas station and a local bank over 17 years.

Attorney Anthony Jacob says the Mautino campaign account has been closed for a year and there’s no one to turn over records. David Cooke of Streator brought the complaint. His attorney says the board should do more and no one will ever pay the fine because the committee’s closed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen