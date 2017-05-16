Multiple Blues Coaches Won’t Return For 2017-18

ST. LOUIS (ST. LOUIS BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, Rick Wilson, and Ty Conklin will not return to the Blues’ coaching staff next season.

“I would like to thank Ray, Steve, Rick and Ty for their service to the Blues and wish them nothing but the best of luck in the future,” said Armstrong. “Mike Yeo and I will work together in the offseason to fill the coaching vacancies for next season.”

Bennett was hired on Dec. 13, 2006 and spent 10 seasons on the Blues’ coaching staff. Prior to his tenure with the Blues, the Innisfail, Alberta, native spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings.

Thomas was named to the Blues’ coaching staff on June 30, 2016. Prior to joining the Blues, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he helped the club make back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference Final and a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015. The Stockport, England, native first joined the Lightning as player development coach in 2012, overseeing all of the team’s prospects in the junior and college ranks.

Wilson joined the Blues’ coaching staff on June 13, 2016. Previously, he spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Wild. The former Blues defenseman (1974-76) has been behind an NHL bench in various roles for the past 28 seasons, including stints as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders (1988-89), Los Angeles Kings (1989-92), Minnesota North Stars (1992-93) and Dallas Stars (1993-2002). The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, native also served a brief term as head coach for the Stars in 2001-02 and continued on as the club’s associate coach from 2002-09, before spending one season as Tampa Bay’s associate coach in 2009-10.

Conklin was named the club’s goalie development coach on July 12, 2013. The Anchorage, Alaska backstopped 215 career NHL games, registering a 96-67-21 record, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage.

