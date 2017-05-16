Pamela Hupp’s Trial Delayed Until April 2018

May 16, 2017 6:15 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Pamela Hupp trial has been delayed until April 2018 – she’s accused of killing a disabled man to distract attention from her in another killing.

Hupp is charged with killing 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger last year at her O’Fallon, Missouri home. She told police Gumpenberger tried to kidnap her.

Prosecutors contend his death was designed to divert suspicion from Hupp in the 2011 slaying of her friend Betsy Faria in Lincoln County.

Also Tuesday, a state appeals court upheld a lower court’s ruling in a lawsuit filed by Betsy Faria’s daughters. They sought unsuccessfully to recover $150,000 in insurance proceeds that went to Hupp after Faria’s death.

