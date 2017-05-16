Police Union Warns Less Than 1,000 Officers on City Streets

May 16, 2017 7:06 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Police Officers Association is warning of a “mass exodus” of city officers applying for higher paying jobs in the county.

The union is warning fewer than 1,000 officers are actually armed and working the streets – despite the official tally of 1,200 officers on the force. President Jeff Roorda says the police armory keeps track of how many department-issued guns are in use.

Roorda says many of those 200 unarmed officers are on sick leave, maternity leave, or military leave. He adds about 80 city officers have applied for higher paying jobs in the county – after voters approved a tax hike for pay raises in the county in April.

“Let’s remember that’s just St. Louis County,” Roorda says. “All these other municipalities out in St. Louis County, are also going to get a piece of Prop P. There’s no telling how many officers are applying at agencies out in the county.”

