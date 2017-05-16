Politicians Pull for Standard Minimum Wage

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Greitens has yet to sign into law a bill that would nullify the minimum wage hike in the city of St. Louis. But Dan Mehan of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce is hoping he will.

“We think the minimum wage should be standard state-wide, and not a patchwork of different municipalities doing different things. What businesses want is certainty in what the rules are, what parameters they have to plan,” he says.

Mehan says some businesses were planning layoffs or cutting back worker’s hours to get around the law in St. Louis. If Governor Greitens does sign the bill, it won’t roll back the $10 an hour minimum wage in the city until August.

“Businesses were bracing themselves for a mandate that was coming through, so people were looking for ways to cut costs and make sure they could remain competitive, and that’s a definite impact of a mandated minimum wage,” he says.

