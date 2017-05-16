Residents Shocked by New Property Tax Bills

May 16, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: bill, increase, Property tax, value

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It may have been sticker shock for St. Louis City residents and business owners upon ripping open their new property tax bills.

Chris Reimer’s bill for his two-bedroom ranch is up 27 percent. He thinks it’s because the bigger homes around him have had work done.

“We’re picking up the slack for rich people,” he says.

Chris Naffziger has a different theory.

“Aldermen have given pacts, abatements, to their friends and family, and meanwhile if you aren’t wealthy, if you do not have political connections, your taxes went up this year,” he says.

Naffziger says he can come up with the money. He’s concerned about longtime, elderly residents of the city who’ve owned their homes for years and are also getting jacked-up bills.

“The common man and woman of St. Louis should not suffer for the incompetence of their leaders,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen