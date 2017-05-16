St. Louisans Respond to North Korean Activity

May 16, 2017 7:23 AM
Filed Under: conflict, missiles, North Korea, reaction

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Continued ballistic missile testing by North Korea is raising the specter of nuclear attacks on other nations, perhaps even the United States.

That’s got a lot of people worried, including right here in St. Louis.

“I’m afraid of the situation escalating and escalating and escalating, and either drawing us into a conflict with China, or to some extent, Russia,” says one man.

Others say that while they’re not rushing to build a backyard shelter just yet, they are keeping an eye on the situation and hope that tensions start easing soon.

“I’m worried that it could happen, especially with Trump as President. It’s not a casual atmosphere these days,” someone says.

