Study Finds Salt Could Aid Weight Loss

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Doctors are learning more about how salt affects a person’s body weight.
Health officials warn us to watch sodium intake, but a new study suggests eating more salt could actually help you lose weight. Researchers at Vanderbilt University analysed data on Russian astronauts and found that during days where they consumed more salt, they actually drank less water but urinated similar amounts.
They believe salt helps the body break down fats to produce fluids. The study also contradicts previous research suggesting excessive salt consumption leads to weight gain by causing the body to retain water.